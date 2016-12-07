USA Fans Sad After World Cup Loss, But Happy With Team's Performance
US Soccer fans left disappointed but with their heads held high after the American men's national team fell 2-1 in extra time to Belgium in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
Brazil_Soccer_WCup_US_VrosA fan of the U.S. national soccer team, with her face painted with the nation's colors watches her team's World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on a live telecast inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. Belgium beat the United States 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f51b871a-Brazil-Soccer-WCup-US_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brazil_Soccer_WCup_US_Vros__3_U.S. soccer fans watch their team's World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on a live telecast inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)AP2014https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ddf0bd88-Brazil-Soccer-WCup-US_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP355227790540A lone USA supporter dressed as 'Captain America' sits in the stands after Belgium defeated the USA 2-1 in extra time to advance to the quarterfinals during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and the USA at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)AP2014https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16cdb2ae-AP355227790540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brazil_Soccer_WCup_US_Vros__4_A Fan of the U.S. national soccer team, with his face painted with the nation's colors watches his team's World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on a live telecast inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. Belgium beat the United States 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e72f3045-Brazil-Soccer-WCup-US_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brazil_Soccer_WCup_Be_VrosUS fans sit in the stands after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and the USA at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. Belgium won the match 2-1 after extra-time. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/906d8315-Brazil-Soccer-WCup-Be_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brazil_Soccer_WCup_US_Vros__1_Fans of the United States national soccer team react, in frustration, as they watch their team's World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on a live telecast inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. Belgium beat the United States 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1fb8e46b-Brazil-Soccer-WCup-US_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brazil_Soccer_WCup_US_Vros__2_A U.S. soccer fan watches her team's World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium on a live telecast inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/498635c9-Brazil-Soccer-WCup-US_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP262880820708U.S. and Belgium soccer fans cheer together before a World Cup round of 16 match between U.S. and Belgium in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)AP2014https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP262880820708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brazil_Soccer_WCup_Be_Vros__1_United States soccer fans with camouflage on thier faces watch the World Cup round of 16 match between Belgium and United States inside the FIFA Fan Fest area during the 2014 soccer World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, July 1, 2014. Belgium beat the United States 2-1 in extra time to reach World Cup quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6362dd9b-Brazil-Soccer-WCup-Be_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
