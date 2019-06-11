US women's soccer team receives warm support ahead of Women's World Cup start

The U.S. women’s soccer team is set to defend its Women’s World Cup title Tuesday starting with a match against Thailand.

Ahead of kickoff, the women’s team received warm support across social media. Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and several major sports teams all wished the American women good luck on their journey back to glory.

The U.S., led by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, is not expected to have a particularly tough time against Thailand in its first match. Former U.S. national team star Heather O’Reilly told Fox News she expected the Americans to deliver a ton of goals.

“It might be a good way to introduce yourself to the 2019 World Cup to get a couple of goals under your belt. Hopefully, the attacking players will feel free, and the momentum and that confidence will carry them through the group,” she said,

Former U.S. men’s national team goalie Tim Howard also believed the U.S. would have a pretty easy time with Thailand.

“I think it would be good to get off to a flying start, put some goals into the back of the net. The first game is always jitters even though it’s Thailand,” Howard said on “Fox & Friends.” “They’ll be excited for it and I think they’ll win.”

The Americans also have Sweden and Chile in their group.

The U.S. is set to play Chile on Sunday and Sweden on June 20.