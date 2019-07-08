US women's soccer star Rose Lavelle dressed up as Mia Hamm for school project

Rose Lavelle scored a key goal during the U.S. victory over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday and her grammar school took notice.

St. Vincent Ferrer School in Cincinnati posted a photo of a young Lavelle dressed up as Mia Hamm. The school said on Facebook she dressed like the soccer great for a book-sharing project and posted a side-by-side photo of her in the costume and what she looked like after the U.S. won on Sunday.

“Once upon a time, this little girl dressed up as her hero, Mia Hamm, for a book sharing project,” the post read. “Today, this amazing woman won her own gold medal, wearing the number 16, as part of the United States National Women’s Team that won their 4th World Cup Championship AND she won the Bronze Ball as the third best player in the tournament! Now, little girls everywhere look up to her, and will be working hard to become like Rose.

“Here’s to you, Rose Lavelle, and the entire Lavelle Family. The St. Vincent Ferrer School and Church Community are so proud of you!”

The picture garnered more than 11,000 reactions on Facebook and more than 3,000 shares.

Lavelle’s goal Sunday was her third of the tournament. It gave the U.S. some breathing room during the team's 2-0 win.