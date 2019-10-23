US women’s soccer star Alex Morgan pregnant with first child

U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan is pregnant with her first child.

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," Morgan's post on Instagram said. "Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

The social media baby announcement shows Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won the Women’s World Cup this summer in France, with her husband, pro soccer player Servando Carrasco.

NBC Sports reported that she is due in April, three months before the Tokyo Games; Morgan’s goal is to play at the Olympics.

Morgan and Carrasco, who currently plays for the LA Galaxy, met while students at the University of California playing soccer, ESPN reported, and they were married on New Year's Eve in 2014.

The AP reported Morgan’s season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury.

