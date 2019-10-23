Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Soccer
Published

US women’s soccer star Alex Morgan pregnant with first child

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fans cheer on US women's soccer team in World Cup finalVideo

Fans cheer on US women's soccer team in World Cup final

U.S. battles The Netherlands in World Cup Final; Greg Palkot report from Lyon, France.

U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan is pregnant with her first child.

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," Morgan's post on Instagram said. "Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

The social media baby announcement shows Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won the Women’s World Cup  this summer in France, with her husband, pro soccer player Servando Carrasco.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alex Morgan attends The Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan last month. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan attends The Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan last month. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

NBC Sports reported that she is due in April, three months before the Tokyo Games; Morgan’s goal is to play at the Olympics.

Morgan and Carrasco, who currently plays for the LA Galaxy, met while students at the University of California playing soccer, ESPN reported, and they were married on New Year's Eve in 2014.

The AP reported Morgan’s season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.