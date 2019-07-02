Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher lift US over England to advance to Women's World Cup final

Alex Morgan’s first-half goal and Alyssa Naeher’s late, clutch penalty save lifted the U.S. to a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday and propelled them to Sunday's Women’s World Cup final.

Morgan provided the winning margin with her sixth goal of the tournament in the 31st minute with a header off a pass from Lindsey Horan. The goal was pretty, but Morgan's pinky-lifting, tea-sipping celebration quickly went viral.

The star American striker also became the first Women’s World Cup competitor to score on her birthday. She turned 30 years old Tuesday.

Naeher, who was considered a question mark before the tournament, put any questions about her ability to rest with two stunning saves. Minutes after Morgan's goal, Naeher lept to her left to tip away a rising strike by England's Keira Walsh that was heading for the top corner of the goal and would have tied the match at 2-2. But that was a mere setup for the second half drama.

Brazilian referee Edina Alves Batista determined following a VAR review that U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn had fouled England striker Ellen White in the penalty area with about 10 minutes to go. With England facing a golden chance to tie the match, Naeher dove to her right to block the strike by Stephanie Houghton.

Christen Press opened the scoring for the U.S. in the 10th with a header off a cross from Tobin Heath. Press had started the match in place of Megan Rapinoe, who was reportedly sidelined with a hamstring injury.

White equalized for England nine minutes later, scoring her fifth goal of the tournament with a fine toe-poke finish of a ball from Beth Mead.

White’s thought she had equalized a second time for England in the 67th minute, but a briefly VAR review determined that she had been narrowly offside.

The U.S. will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Sweden and the Netherlands in the Lyon final. England will play the loser of that game in Saturday's third-place match in Nice.