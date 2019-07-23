Women’s soccer champ Rose Lavelle meets Rose Lavelle: 'Hopefully everyone will forget about old Rose Lavelle'

Rose Lavelle’s name was broadcast all over the world earlier this month when she scored the United States' second goal in the Women's World Cup championship game against the Netherlands, securing the tournament trophy for America.

Her name and exploits now have a permanent place in the sport's history -- which is why it raised some eyebrows when she said she hoped her name would be forgotten.

The comment came as Lavelle, 24, was signing autographs for fans after her club, the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League, fell to the Houston Dash on Saturday night.

The midfielder did not play in the match, but was honored alongside five of her teammates who participated in this summer Women’s World Cup.

During the postgame signing, one fan stood out to Lavelle due to the young girl's familiar name: Rose Lavelle.

“What is your name?” an incredulous Lavelle is heard saying in a video taken by NBC Sports Washington. “Really? Your name is my name? What the heck?!”

The father of the younger Lavelle -- who was sporting her namesake’s Spirit jersey -- told the soccer star that he and the girl's mother thought they were choosing a unique name at the time.

“What’s your middle name?” the older Lavelle asked after the two posed for a photo.

“Julia,” the young girl responded.

“Oh, mine is Kathleen. So close,” Lavelle said.

According to Goal.com, the soccer player later told reporters: “Hopefully little Rose Lavelle will come up and everyone will forget about old Rose Lavelle.”