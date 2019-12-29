US women soccer stars Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris get married in Miami

U.S. women’s soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris tied the knot Saturday.

The World Cup champions exchanged vows in Miami in front of family and friends, People reported. Singer Kina Grannis reportedly performed at the ceremony while the two walked down the aisle.

The two posted photos on Instagram of themselves ahead of the ceremony Friday.

Krieger explained to Fox News in June she was happy that she and Harris could finally share the experience of being a couple in France instead of having to hide it.

“It’s pretty incredible. We’ve done this for so long that finally, we are able to talk about it just like it’s a normal thing, it’s really comforting and kind of a weight lifted off our shoulders,” Krieger, 35, said. “But it’s not weird at all within the team. We’ve been very professional throughout our entire careers and that’s what we were most concerned about.”

The relationship between the two women – who also play together at the club level with Orlando Pride – was an open secret among die-hard U.S. soccer fans who got glimpses of their lives in Florida on social media.

That changed last year when they announced their engagement to the world in People magazine.

“We are so over the moon right now,” Harris, 34, told Fox News in June. “So many great things are going on in our life – going to this tournament, planning our wedding, the recent announcement of our engagement. We’re just so happy and enjoying this.”

The two helped the U.S. pick up the nation’s fourth World Cup title in July.

Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.