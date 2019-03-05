US soccer star Sydney Leroux participates in Orlando Pride practice nearly six months pregnant

U.S. soccer star Sydney Leroux was on the field Monday for the Orlando Pride's preseason practice -- even though she’s nearly six months pregnant with her second child.

Leroux, 28, posted a picture of herself on the field doing drills as the Pride get ready for another season in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“I didn’t think I’d be starting off preseason 5.5 months pregnant but here we are,” she wrote on Instagram.

Leroux, who helped lead the U.S. Women's National Team to a FIFA World Cup championship in 2015, received praise on social media for practicing with the Pride as the squad gets ready to play the Portland Thorns in their first game of the season on April 14.

“You’re so brave Sydney I would be scared of getting elbowed,” one person commented in Leroux’s Instagram post.

“You’re amazing! Thank you for always being an inspiration,” another wrote.

The expecting athlete explained on Twitter the types of drills she was cleared to participate in.

"I just do non contact stuff. Ball work. Getting touches in. I don’t put myself in situations where the ball can ricochet or I can get hit," she said. "No high intensity running and I listen to my OB (who knows more than people on twitter telling me what I shouldn’t be doing with MY body)."

Though Leroux practiced with the squad, she’s expected to miss most of the season, according to The Mane Land.