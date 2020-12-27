US routs Austria 11-0 to improve to 1-1 in world juniors

Matthew Boldy had a hat trick in the United States' 11-0 victory over Austria on Saturday night in the world junior championship.

Trevor Zegras scored twice, and Drew Helleson, John Farinacci, Brendan Brisson, Brett Berard and Sam Colangelo also scored . Alex Turcotte had three assists, and Dustin Wolf made 10 saves.

The Americans improved to 1-1 in Group B play after opening with a 5-3 loss to Russia on Friday night. They will face the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Earlier in Group A, Dylan Cozens had a hat trick and three assists and defending champion Canada opened with a 16-2 victory over short-handed Germany.

Dawson Mercer, Philip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and Kaiden Guhle, Ryan Suzuki, Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael added goals for Canada.

John Peterka and Florian Elias scored for Germany. Missing nine players because of the coronavirus, Germany had only 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defensemen — for second straight game. Three players can return to the tournament Sunday and another five Tuesday, barring more positive tests.

The Canadians led 11-0 after two periods and scored on their first five shots in the third.

In Group B in the first game of the day, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 7-1 for its 53rd straight preliminary-round victory.

Albin Sundsvik, Arvid Costmar, Emil Heieneman, Theodor Niederbach, Elmer Soderblom, Oscar Bjerselius and Noel Gunler scored for Sweden in the opener for both teams. Jan Mysak scored for the Czech Republic.

The top four teams in each pool will advance to the Jan. 2 quarterfinals.