US Open male 'streaker' takes a swing on course before tackled by police

The final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines featured a lot of movement at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday. However, a male streaker running onto the course and hitting shots from the fairway may be the story of the day when the tournament was all said and done.

A streaker, who was wearing a tight shirt and shorts, emerged onto the scene and hit a couple of balls on the 13th fairway. The man managed to get past security with a golf club and balls and managed to get a couple of swings off.

The video went viral on social media, where everyone was referring to the man as a streaker.

After taking a shot, the streaker started dancing with the club in his hand as security started to surround him on the fairway. He attempted to make a run for it, but one security guard on a cart was able to stop him in his tracks, and he jumped out of the cart and tackled the streaker to the ground.

At the time of the streaker making his way onto the course, Louis Oosthuizen held the lead at -5 through 11 holes. He was one stroke up on Jon Rahm, who was at -4 through 13 holes.