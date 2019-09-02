American doubles star Mike Bryan fined $10,000 for rifle gesture toward US Open official

American tennis player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 for pointing his racket like a rifle at an official at the U.S. Open in New York City on Saturday.

Bryan’s gesture was caught on camera and came after several people were killed and more than a dozen were wounded in a shooting rampage in Texas. Bryan was in the middle of a doubles match with his brother Bob when he performed the gesture with his racket.

The 41-year-old appeared to be frustrated when he pretended to “shoot” the official. He did the move after a challenge overturned a call that initially didn’t favor him and his brother.

The U.S. Tennis Association then fined Bryan $10,000 for the move.

“We thought it warranted that amount,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said in a statement.

Bryan later apologized for the move and said in a statement it was meant to be “playful.”

“We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful,” he said. “But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again.”

The Bryans won the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Mike Bryan and Jack Sock won the U.S. Open doubles tournament last year.