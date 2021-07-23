US Olympic fencer accused of sexual misconduct loses appeal to move into athletes' village

An American fencer set to compete in the Tokyo Games lost an appeal to move into the Olympic Village hours before the opening ceremony Friday, according to reports.

Three women have accused Alen Hadzic of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2015 and USA Fencing imposed a "safety plan" ahead of the games that required the fencer to stay at a hotel 30 minutes away from the athletes’ village, according to Yahoo Sports.

The independent arbiter who heard the appeal did rule that Hadzic could move to a hotel closer to the games.

Hadzic has called the claims "frankly not true" and said USA Fencing’s requirement he stay in the hotel was "arbitrary and unnecessary," Yahoo reported.

TOKYO 2021: US WATER POLO CAPTAIN MISSING OPENING CEREMONY DUE TO RESTRICTIONS

"Fundamentally, (USA Fencing) wants to hide Mr. Hadzic and keep him from participating in the Olympic experience that he has rightfully earned," his attorneys argued in a complaint, according to USA Today. "(USA Fencing) states that they are required to segregate Mr. Hadzic from the Olympic experience in order to ‘increase parties’ physical and emotional safety throughout an investigation, support a fair and neutral process, and aid in prevention of retaliatory behaviors from all parties."

Last month, Hadzic was suspended by U.S. Center for SafeSport after the allegations surfaced but an arbiter overturned the suspension, allowing him to compete as an alternate in the men’s epee, which starts Sunday, the New York Post reported.

The allegations were filed after Hadzic qualified for the Olympics in May, according to Yahoo.

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was banned from the Games earlier this month after she tested positive for marijuana. Her suspension has not been lifted.

The fencer was also required to fly to Japan two days after his teammates and train away from them after USA Fencing said some athletes on the team had "expressed concerns for their safety and well-being" while he’s around, according to the Post and USA Today.

Hadzic said the reception at the Games has been warmer than he expected, USA Today reported.

"I didn’t know what the atmosphere would be like until I came here, and then when I actually got to the training facility all of the coaches shook my hand and congratulated me on making the team," he said. "All of the fencers that I thought would be afraid to speak with me, all came up to me and said hi. Even the women."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even so, teammate Katharine Holmes said she had gathered signatures from every teammate supporting his suspension from the Games. Hadzic denied the claim but admitted some of the women did not want him there.