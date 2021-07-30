US men's fencing team wear pink masks in apparent protest of teammate accused of sexual misconduct

As all four members of the U.S. men’s fencing team took the stage before competing against Japan in the men’s épée event on Friday, only three wore pink masks in an apparent protest of teammate Alen Hadzic who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez all stood alongside Hadzic donning pink masks while Hadzic wore a black mask. According to a report from Yahoo Sports , the subtle message was in apparent protest of Hadzic’s presence at the Olympics which came after his suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport was overturned.

USA Fencing did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment regarding the mask incident.

Hadzic, 29, was suspended back in early June after three women came forward to allege separate incidents of sexual misconduct that were said to have taken place between 2013 and 2015, USA Today reported, citing a complaint.

The suspension was overturned allowing Hadzic to appear on the Olympic team as an alternate but USA Fencing implemented several restrictions, including having him travel to Tokyo alone and staying in a separate hotel after being banned from the Olympic village, the report continued.

One of the complaints was filed by women who competed on the Columbia University fencing team when Hadzic attended in 2013. According to the report, he was suspended for a year following a Title IV investigation. Another complaint accuses Hadzic of groping a woman in 2015.

Hadzic has repeatedly denied these claims, telling USA Today: "They’re just frankly not true."

The American’s fell 45-39 to Japan in the men’s épée event. Hadzic did not compete as an alternate.