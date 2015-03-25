US forward Juan Agudelo to join Premier League's Stoke in January

United States forward Juan Agudelo has signed an agreement to join Premier League club Stoke next January.

The club said the 20-year-old Agudelo signed a pre-contract agreement Friday that will take him to Stoke once his contract with the New England Revolution expires.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes said: "It's a good deal for us, because he is a very good young player who boasts a lot of talent as well as a lot of potential too."

Agudero will follow U.S. players Geoff Cameron, Maurice Edu and Brek Shea in joining Stoke.