Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

US forward Juan Agudelo to join Premier League's Stoke in January

By | Associated Press

STOKE, England – United States forward Juan Agudelo has signed an agreement to join Premier League club Stoke next January.

The club said the 20-year-old Agudelo signed a pre-contract agreement Friday that will take him to Stoke once his contract with the New England Revolution expires.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes said: "It's a good deal for us, because he is a very good young player who boasts a lot of talent as well as a lot of potential too."

Agudero will follow U.S. players Geoff Cameron, Maurice Edu and Brek Shea in joining Stoke.