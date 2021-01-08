LeBron James: US Capitol riot was 'shameful,' Trump 'doesn't care about this country'

LeBron James said Thursday night that President Trump "doesn’t care about this country or his family" as he expanded on his social media rant about the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Before the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs, James wrote about the "2 AMERIKKKAS we live in" as part of a post on his Instagram addressing the chaos in Washington, D.C., as well as Wisconsin prosecutors’ decision not to charge officers in involved in the Jacob Blake shooting.

James wore a shirt, which read "Do you understand now," before tipoff and was asked about what it meant after the game.

"You will never understand the feeling of being a Black man and woman in America. Do you understand how hard it is to continue to inspire and give everything we got? Everyone jumps on the bandwagon of what we provide, what we bring. How we dress, our music, our culture, our food. Everyone steals from what we do and then they want to act like we did it or brought it to this world. We don’t get our due diligence or anything back to his country except a slap in the face," he said.

He then addressed the violent protests from Wednesday, saying Trump didn’t care.

LEBRON JAMES SPEAKS OUT ON US CAPITOL CHAOS: '2 AMERIKKKAS WE LIVE IN'

"He doesn’t care about this country or his family. We saw the tweets along the whole path to this destruction. Over the last four years we all knew. One thing you can never get back is time. We’ve literally just [thrown] away four years.

"Yesterday was shameful. We are supposed to be setting an example for all other countries on how to run things and change the world and yesterday we looked like a third-, fourth-, fifth-world country. It was embarrassing," he added.

Amid a chaotic day at the White House and Congress, Trump eventually disavowed the violence that took place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.