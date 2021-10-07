Urban Meyer's wife, Shelley, off Twitter amid husband's viral video drama: 'I don’t need the hate'

Shelley Meyer, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, revealed on Thursday she is finished with Twitter amid the controversy over her husband’s appearance in a scandalous video last weekend.

Shelley Meyer wrote in a statement posted to the social media platform she was done with the slander that was coming her way on Twitter.

"This will be my last post on Twitter. Frankly, I don’t need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway," she wrote.

"We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.

"To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God’s blessings on you. Thank you.

"#FaithFamilyFootballFlamingos

"PS I will be deleting right as I post this so I will not see responses. Much love!"

Meyer traveled to Columbus following Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to visit his grandchildren when a video appearing to show a young woman dancing close to his lap as he sat on a barstool went viral on social media.

A second video surfaced on Monday that appeared to show Meyer groping the same woman’s bottom.

Meyer issued a statement apologizing for his actions but on Tuesday evening he spoke on a radio show and revealed that conversations with the team have been "horrible."

"The ownership of this team is with the players," Meyer said of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, via ProFootballTalk. "I don’t believe that’s in my court. ... The leaders on the team are going to make that decision. It depends on how much trust you have built up with them, how we structure everything this week and focus on winning that game."

He continued, "I’m going to be extremely clear as I can. Our staff is working their tails off. But you know as well as I do that the ownership of this team is with the players."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement on Tuesday calling Meyer’s behavior "inexcusable."

He said, "I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.