Urban Meyer sparks speculation about his interest in Dallas Cowboys head coaching job

Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer sparked speculation about his own future Friday when he was asked whether Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley would take the Dallas Cowboys coaching job.

Meyer appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and was asked about the rumors surrounding Riley and the Cowboys' job. Meyer, who left Ohio State at the end of last season, took the opportunity to throw his hat into the ring.

“Pure speculation because I know him, but I don’t know him like that, but that’s the one [job],” Meyer said. “That’s New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team. And I can’t speak for him obviously, I hate to even speculate because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you say, ‘I got to go do that.’”

Cowherd followed up by asking whether Meyer would be interested if the Cowboys called him.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes,” he said.

There is no indication that Jason Garrett’s job is in jeopardy. At the time of Meyer’s comments, the Cowboys were 3-3 and heading into a pivotal matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys defeated the Eagles on Sunday to move to 4-3 on the season and into first place in the NFC East division. Garrett has been the head coach of the Cowboys since the 2007 season. He has made the playoffs only three times and has not made a Super Bowl appearance.