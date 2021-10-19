Urban Meyer compares first NFL win to College Football Champions

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer got his first career NFL win on Sunday, a 23-20 win over the Dolphins across the pond. It came at a time when both Meyer and the Jaguars needed it most, in the aftermath of a 20-game losing streak and Meyer’s off-the-field antics coming to light.

It had been 399 days since Jacksonville won a game, the second-longest losing streak in NFL history (1976 Buccaneers lost 26 in a row). It ended on the leg of kicker Matthew Wright, who hit two 50-plus yard field goals, one to send the game to overtime and one to end it in overtime. After the game, Meyer called the moments leading up to the victory some of the most stressful he’s ever experienced.

"I think it was," Meyer said. "Maybe even including some of those big ones [national championships]."

Meyer won three total national championships at Florida and Ohio State, but admitted that this one felt just as good. That’s due to seeing a few kicks go through the uprights for the first time this season.

Jacksonville (1-5) had not made a field goal through the first five games, with kicker Josh Lambo battling confidence issues. Once one of the best kickers in the league, Lambo was inactive for the past three games and Wright was plucked off the street to fix the kicking woes. The UCF product delivered and then some, resulting in Lambo being released on Tuesday.

Meyer finally has his first taste of victory in the NFL, as does rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who played his finest NFL game thus far at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Meyer now needs the winning ways to translate onto U.S. soil, particularly at Lumen Field on Halloween, when the Jaguars travel to Seattle after their bye week to take on the Seahawks (2-4).

It’ll be a prime opportunity for Meyer to get his second win, with Russell Wilson out and Geno Smith filling in at quarterback.