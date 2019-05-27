University of Vermont star withdraws from NBA draft to finish senior year

A University of Vermont basketball star who had received several workout invites from NBA teams has officially withdrawn from the draft and will return for his senior year.

Coach John Becker told the Burlington Free Press on Monday that Anthony Lamb – who led the Catamounts to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance this past winter – will be returning for his final year in Vermont.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be returning to Vermont for my senior,” Lamb, 21, said in a statement released through the UVM athletic department. “I’d like to thank all the NBA teams that brought me in for an evaluation. It was a fantastic learning experience.”

He continued: "I’ll be withdrawing my name from the 2019 NBA Draft and focusing on helping Vermont return to the NCAA Tournament #ThisisVermont,” Lamb said in his statement.

The 6-foot-6 Lamb, who averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game this past winter, received workout invites from the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics. He had until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and retain his NCAA eligibility, the Free Press reported.