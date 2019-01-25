Ex-NFL player's son, a University of Montana defensive lineman, found dead in apparent suicide

University of Montana defensive lineman Andrew Harris, the son of a former NFL defensive end, was found dead Tuesday in an apparent suicide, police said.

Harris, 22, was found dead at his home and police were investigating his death as a suicide, Missoula police Sgt. Travis Welsh told the Montana Standard.

Montana’s athletic director Kent Haslam confirmed Harris’ death in a statement.

“All of us in Grizzly Athletics were saddened to hear of Andrew's passing,” he said. “On behalf of our department and the more than 300 student-athletes here at UM, we send our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts to the Harris family, and all those who knew and loved Andrew.”

Harris, the son of former New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers player Greg Harris, played eight games for the Grizzlies last season. He had one tackle and a half-sack.

A celebration of Harris’ life was set to take place Saturday.