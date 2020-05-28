University of Minnesota won't use Minneapolis police officers for football games, other events in wake of George Floyd death

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel told students, faculty, and staff in a letter Wednesday the school will not have Minneapolis Police Department officers at football games and other large events in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd earlier this week.

Gabel said the university's police officers will only call on the city's department for joint patrols and certain investigations.

“Our hearts are broken after watching the appalling video capturing the actions of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers against George Floyd leading to his tragic death,” Gabel wrote.

“Today I am announcing two immediate changes regarding our relationship with MPD.

“First, I have directed Senior Vice President Brian Burnett to no longer contact the Minneapolis Police Department for additional law enforcement support needed for large events such as football games, concerts, and ceremonies.

“Second, I have directed University Police Chief Matt Clark to no longer use the Minneapolis Police Department when specialized services are needed for University events, such as K-9 Explosive detection units.”

Gabel wrote that she was aggrieved over watching the video in which a police officer knelt on the neck of Floyd while the man screamed for help.

“I write to you to express our overwhelming sadness, and our demands for accountability and justice. Our Campuses and facilities are a part of the communities in which they reside. University students, staff, and faculty are day-to-day participants in the life of every community in this state, and we must act when our neighbors are harmed and in pain,” she added.

“My heart is heavy and my thoughts are with the loved ones and friends of George Floyd.”

Gabel also tweeted Tuesday: “I am deeply saddened and angered by the news of George Floyd’s death. My heart goes out to his family and to everyone who is feeling the pain of this loss. I stand united with the community in demanding accountability and justice.”

The four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for their arrests. The Justice Department announced an investigation into Floyd’s death Thursday.