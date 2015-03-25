United out to take points off Arsenal

Manchester, England (SportsNetwork.com) - Manchester United will be looking to close the gap on first-place Arsenal when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners enter the weekend with a Premier League-best 25 points through 10 matches, eight points better than eighth-place United.

The Red Devils, who are unbeaten in their last four Premier League contests, are well aware of the threat Arsenal can pose, but they will be hoping to kick-start their title push with a positive result on their home turf.

"I don't think we've shown ourselves this season on a consistent basis, (and) not just in the big games," United defender Rio Ferdinand told the Daily Mirror. "It is time to start putting our foot on the pedal now and motor on. We have to do that if we want to remain in contention to win the league. To do that, we have to get points on the board and that's what we are aiming to do."

United will face an Arsenal side that has not dropped a league match since falling to Aston Villa in its opening match of the season. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table last time out, getting an impressive 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

"Arsenal are in a good vein of form at the moment," Ferdinand continued. "They had a good performance against Liverpool. They are the team to catch. We have to make sure we are right and ready for the challenge.

"We have to win every game. It doesn't matter what game it is or whoever we play against. Whether it's a top of the league team or not, we have to get points. Nothing changes - we expect to win every game we play at home."

Liverpool and Chelsea, tied on 20 point apiece, enter the weekend with an eye to keep pressure on the Gunners. Both sides return to league action with home matches on Saturday as the Reds host Fulham at Anfield while the Blues welcome West Bromwich Albion to Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace has suffered seven straight Premier League defeats, a run that has dropped the club to the bottom of the table with just three points for the season. The Eagles will look to snap that dreadful run of form on Saturday when they welcomes Everton to Selhurst Park.

Also on Saturday, Aston Villa hosts Cardiff City at Villa Park, Southampton and Hull City square off at St. Mary's and West Ham United heads to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

And on Sunday, Tottenham welcomes Newcastle to White Hart Lane, Manchester City takes on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and Stoke City heads to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City.