Unhappy with criticism, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger switches hometowns

For Ben Roethlisberger, there really is no place like home.

In his Steelers biography, Roethlisberger now lists his birthplace as the fictitious and the incorrectly spelled Corey Rawson, Ohio. There is no such community, although he did attend Cory-Rawson School in Rawson, Ohio, before his junior high days.

Roethlisberger apparently made the change because he was displeased with unflattering comments made about him by some residents of hometown Findlay, Ohio, following a March incident in which he was accused of sexual assault. He was not charged, but drew a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Until this season, Roethlisberger identified Findlay as his hometown.