Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

UL Monroe's Rhett Rodriguez in ICU after suffering 'lung injury,' dad says

Rich Rodriguez gave an update on his son on Twitter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UL Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former West Virginia and Michigan head coach Rich Rodriguez, was hospitalized and in the ICU after Saturday’s game, his father said.

Rich Rodriguez wrote in a tweet Sunday his son suffered a lung injury in the team’s win over Troy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night's game against Troy," wrote Rich Rodriguez, who is UL Monroe’s offensive coordinator.

He told ESPN his son was still on a ventilator as of Sunday evening.

UTAH FOOTBALL PLAYER AARON LOWE KILLED IN SALT LAKE CITY SHOOTING

UL Monroe head coach Terry Bowden said Rhett Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with "severe trauma injury to the upper chest" and it’s unclear how long the Warhawks quarterback will be there.

Rhett Rodriguez transferred to UL Monroe from Arizona, where his father was the head coach. He was named the starting quarterback in the summer and has two years of eligibility remaining, according to ESPN.

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Rhett Rodriguez (4) lines up a pass during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Rhett Rodriguez (4) lines up a pass during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He helped the Warhawks to a 29-16 win over Troy. He was 10-for-16 through the air with 131 passing yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com