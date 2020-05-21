Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Ukrainian tennis player shows how she stays in shape during coronavirus outbreak: Pushing cars

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tennis player Angelina Dimova is staying in shape during the quarantine by pushing cars.

Dimova, who is Ukrainian, posted a video on her Instagram page pushing a Nissan GTR sports car in Florida.

“It’s been a while 😛 This car is already dead 😵 Do you like GTRs?,” Dimova wrote in the post.

