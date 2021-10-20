Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners
Published

Uh oh, Spencer Rattler has deleted ‘OU’ from his Instagram bio

Rattler was booed by Sooners fans during a game against West Virginia, benched in favor of freshman Caleb Williams during the Texas game

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
Poor Spencer Rattler. He made a nice chunk of money off the new NCAA Name, Image, Likeness rule, but here we are on October 20 with the Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 and the now-backup quarterback has officially removed ‘OU’ from his Instagram bio.

I know what you’re thinking and want to scream at me: "Holy s–t, who cares!?!"

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) ((AP Photo/Alonzo Adams))

Well, Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley might care because, at this moment, it’s very possible he has a disgruntled quarterback on his roster who might be needed down the stretch and there’s a transfer portal waiting for disgruntled college football players.

Spencer Rattler / Instagram

Update: it’s back

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA;  Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA;  Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Rattler was booed by Sooners fans during a game against West Virginia, benched in favor of freshman Caleb Williams during the Texas game, and then had to watch as Williams became a national headline for his performance against TCU.

And there doesn’t seem to be much love lost between the two of these guys. Again, I know this will seem incredibly dumb to people over 50, but it has to be said: Rattler and Williams aren’t Instagram buddies.

"Who gives a s–t!!!!!"

I know, I know, I know.

But we’re talking about a 21-year-old who was supposed to win the Heisman (he was +800 as of Sept. 7) and his freshman replacement. We’re talking about a team that could be playing for a national championship in 2 1/2 months.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) ((AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki))

Spencer Rattler’s time in Norman, OK could be down to hours, not months.

Now, which school out there has a booster that’s willing to back up the Brinks for Rattler’s reclamation project? Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin?