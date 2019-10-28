UFC’s McGregor says Putin’s security team checked whiskey to see if it was ‘poisoned’ before accepting gift

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has revealed that he gave a bottle of his branded whiskey to Vladimir Putin as a gift – but before the Russian president could try it, his security team had to make sure it wasn’t “poisoned” first.

The admission from McGregor came last week during a press conference in Moscow to promote the launch of the spirit there.

“President Putin’s security detail is second to none, as I am sure you know. You know you don’t mess around with Vladimir,” McGregor said, recalling how Putin had invited him to the 2018 World Cup Final in Russia.

MCGREGOR ANNOUNCES HIS UFC RETURN FIGHT

McGregor says when he gave a bottle of his whiskey to Putin at the event, the strongman’s security team “had to take the liquid from the bottle to make sure the liquid was safe and it was not maybe poisoned or whatnot.

“And then it was gifted to Vladimir Putin,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor says he hasn’t spoken to Putin since to see what he thought of the whiskey, “although I’m sure he did have a taste of it and I’m sure he enjoyed it.”

The Irish fighter will return to mixed martial arts on Jan. 18 to face off against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Fox News' Thairy Lantigua contributed to this report.