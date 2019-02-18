UFC’s Francis Ngannou defeats Cain Velasquez in 26 seconds

Don’t blink.

UFC fighter Francis Ngannou on Sunday made quick work of Cain Velasquez during UFC Phoenix’s main event.

The fight started and Ngannou appeared to land a few close punches to the head. It appeared Velasquez’s knee buckled and fell to the floor. MMAFighting.com reported that Ngannou followed Velasquez down with a “ground-and-pound.” The referee then called the fight.

"Give it up to Francis. He came in here and did his job," Velasquez said. "I stayed a little too close, too early.