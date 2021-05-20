UFC's Beneil Dariush gets loaner Tesla after calling out Elon Musk at UFC 262

UFC fighter Beneil Dariush called out Elon Musk after his victory against Tony Ferguson over the weekend at UFC 262 – and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO came through for him.

The 32-year-old lightweight fighter received a loaner car Wednesday until the car his wife ordered gets delivered. His manager Ali Abdelaziz posted a photo of Dariush posing outside the Tesla.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Not winning any style contest, but we find a way," he tweeted.

He said in his post-fight interview in the Octagon on Saturday night that his wife ordered a Tesla but hasn’t gotten it yet. He used the moment to put Musk on blast.

"Elon, where’s my wife’s car, bro? I’ve been waiting six months," Dariush said, via MMA Fighting. "I’m having a baby, I need a good car, I’ve got to protect my daughter. Let’s go, Elon. Get me my car!"

According to the MMA blog, Dariush told reporters in the post-fight press conference that he ordered the car in December and was told the car would come in March.

JAKE PAUL WOULD 'BEAT THE S--T' OUT OF CONOR MCGREGOR, EX-UFC STAR'S MANAGER SAYS

Musk responded Sunday that the car was on its way.

"Coming soon. Sorry for the delay!" the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Dariush hasn’t lost a fight in UFC since March 2018, when he was knocked out by Alexander Hernandez.

His decision victory against Thiago Moises in November 2018 started a string of big wins for Dariush. He picked up knockout victories against Drakkar Klose and Scott Holtzman. He had another decision win against Diego Ferreira and two submission victories – against Frank Camacho and Drew Dober.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was ninth in the UFC lightweight rankings before Saturday’s event. Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler for the vacant title.