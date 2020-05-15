UFC's Walt Harris to compete in first fight since stepdaughter's murder

Walt Harris will be carrying the spirit of his late daughter with him into his UFC match against Alistair Overeem on Saturday night.

It will be Harris’ first fight since the murder of his 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard. Harris told TMZ Sports on Thursday that he plans to “make her proud” against Overeem

“There will probably be some tears shed, I’ll go ahead and let ya’ll know right now,” Harris said.

He added that participating in the UFC event is part of the grieving process for him.

“It's proof that you can go through the worst thing you can possibly think of in your life, and bounce back,” Harris said. “I’m so grateful to the UFC, and to the fans, and everybody who’s supported me through all of this. And, that’s kinda been my motivation, that's why I want to go in there and put a show on for them Saturday night and say thank you.”

Blanchard was last seen alive Oct. 23 leaving a convenience store not far from her Auburn, Ala., home. Police later found her damaged car at an apartment complex in Montgomery and it appeared she had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said in November they believed they found her remains on a county road.

Police arrested 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed and charged him with capital murder. A second suspect had his charges dropped in the case.