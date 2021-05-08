Expand / Collapse search
UFC's Ryan Benoit barely able to stand at weigh-in, officials cancel fight

Benoit stood long enough to officially weigh in at 129 pounds -- three pounds overweight

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
This weekend’s UFC Fight Night bout between Ryan Benoit and Zarrukh Adashev was called off after Benoit, barely able to stand on his own two feet, failed to make weight on Friday’s weigh-in. 

It was an alarming scene watching Benoit, 31, get escorted to the stage by his coach Jamie Crowder at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. 

Crowder was barely able to let go of Benoit in order for his weight to be recorded. 

According to ESPN, Benoit was then escorted backstage and assessed by a doctor before making a second attempt at the weigh-in.

Ryan Benoit, left, punches Tim Elliott, right, in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 16, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Still unstable on his own, Benoit stood long enough to officially weigh in at 129 pounds -- three pounds overweight. 

UFC officials told ESPN that the fight was canceled due to a weight management issue. 

Benoit is 10-7 in the UFC’s Flyweight division.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.