UFC on FX 4 - The Bully vs. The Carpenter
UFC on FX 4 took place in Atlantic City, NJ at the Revel Casino. The main event featured Gray "The Bully" Maynard facing Clay "The Carpenter" Guida.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7cb28dbd-UFC-on-FX-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maynard vs. GuidaGray Maynard takes on Clay Guida.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7cb28dbd-UFC-on-FX-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca8d34b1-UFC-on-FX-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Cub Swanson vs. Ross PearsonUFC fighter Cub Swanson works off his back against Ross Pearson.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca8d34b1-UFC-on-FX-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f31a9c77-UFC-on-FX-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brian EbersoleUFC fighter Brian Ebersole enters the cage wearing a Kung Fu outfit.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f31a9c77-UFC-on-FX-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/abdf1972-UFC-on-FX-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ebersole vs. WaldburgerUFC fighters Anthony Waldburger and Brian Ebersole exchange blows.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/abdf1972-UFC-on-FX-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c1e14226-UFC-on-FX-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ebersole vs. WaldburgerUFC fighters Brian Ebsersole applies a choke.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c1e14226-UFC-on-FX-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1d19c04f-UFC-on-FX-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ebersole vs. WaldburgerBeatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1d19c04f-UFC-on-FX-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b82c2f1e-UFC-on-FX-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ebersole WinsUFC fighter Brian Ebersole raises his arms after the fight.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b82c2f1e-UFC-on-FX-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6eb587b1-UFC-on-FX-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sam Stout WinsUFC fighter Sam Stout is ecstatic after his victory over Spencer Fisher.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6eb587b1-UFC-on-FX-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c40da1db-UFC-on-FX-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maynard vs. GuidaGray Maynard takes on Clay Guida.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c40da1db-UFC-on-FX-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Gray MaynardGray Maynard looks for the knockout punch.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GuidaUFC lightweight Clay GuidaBeatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maynard vs. GuidaGray Maynard against Clay GuidaBeatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maynard WinsGray Maynard waits for the decision.Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-29.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Britney!UFC ring girl Britney PalmerBeatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-29.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-31.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Maynard SpeaksGray Maynard speaks to UFC play-by-play man Jon AnikBeatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-31.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 14