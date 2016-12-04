Expand / Collapse search
UFC on FX 4 - The Bully vs. The Carpenter

UFC on FX 4 took place in Atlantic City, NJ at the Revel Casino.  The main event featured Gray "The Bully" Maynard facing Clay "The Carpenter" Guida.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7cb28dbd-UFC-on-FX-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maynard vs. Guida

    Gray Maynard takes on Clay Guida.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ca8d34b1-UFC-on-FX-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cub Swanson vs. Ross Pearson

    UFC fighter Cub Swanson works off his back against Ross Pearson.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f31a9c77-UFC-on-FX-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Brian Ebersole

    UFC fighter Brian Ebersole enters the cage wearing a Kung Fu outfit.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/abdf1972-UFC-on-FX-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ebersole vs. Waldburger

    UFC fighters Anthony Waldburger and Brian Ebersole exchange blows.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c1e14226-UFC-on-FX-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ebersole vs. Waldburger

    UFC fighters Brian Ebsersole applies a choke.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1d19c04f-UFC-on-FX-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ebersole vs. Waldburger

    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b82c2f1e-UFC-on-FX-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ebersole Wins

    UFC fighter Brian Ebersole raises his arms after the fight.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6eb587b1-UFC-on-FX-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sam Stout Wins

    UFC fighter Sam Stout is ecstatic after his victory over Spencer Fisher.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c40da1db-UFC-on-FX-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maynard vs. Guida

    Gray Maynard takes on Clay Guida.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gray Maynard

    Gray Maynard looks for the knockout punch.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Guida

    UFC lightweight Clay Guida
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maynard vs. Guida

    Gray Maynard against Clay Guida
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maynard Wins

    Gray Maynard waits for the decision.
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-29.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Britney!

    UFC ring girl Britney Palmer
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/UFC-on-FX-31.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Maynard Speaks

    Gray Maynard speaks to UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik
    Beatrice LaBarge/Fox News Latino
