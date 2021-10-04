Expand / Collapse search
UFC
Published

UFC's Kevin Holland details stopping alleged carjacker in wild chase

Kevin Holland detailed the chase in an interview with TMZ Sports

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
UFC’s Kevin Holland tracked and held down an alleged carjacker until police arrived at the scene on Monday in Texas. 

The MMA star spoke to TMZ Sports about the incident, which he said took place in his neighborhood after he noticed a man attempting to steal a car.

Kevin Holland (blue gloves) defeats Anthony Hernandez (red gloves) during UFC on ESPN at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Holland detailed the chase and at one point said that the alleged carjacker tried to run him over when he attempted to confront him. After the suspect crashed into a trailer, Holland said that he followed him and kicked his legs to knock him down. He eventually jumped on him and held him down.

On Saturday, Holland was a part of a wild ending at UFC Fight Night in a matchup against Kyle Daukaus. Less than three minutes into the fight, Holland and Daukaus accidentally bumped heads, which knocked Holland out for a short period of time.

Kevin Holland (blue gloves) fights Anthony Hernandez (red gloves) during UFC on ESPN at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

After Holland regained consciousness, Daukaus got him in a chokehold and forced him to tap out. The fight was eventually declared a no-contest by referee Dan Miragliotta, Herb Dean, the Nevada Athletic Commission and UFC officials.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Holland won the fight.

Holland’s citizen's arrest could possibly be recognized by local law enforcement.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com