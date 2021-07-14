UFC's Jorge Masvidal sheds light on Cuba, calls the country a 'communist regime'

UFC’s Jorge Masvidal decided to use his platform on Monday to speak out on the fight against oppression, dictatorships and communism. In a Twitter post, Masvidal decided to voice his thoughts on Cuba and its people. He described the country as a "killing machine."

"My father escaped Cuba when he was 14 years old," Masvidal said. "And I’ve only heard the horror stories since I could process thoughts of how s--- this communist regime, killing machine is. So I just want to shed some light on Cuba — big SOS signal for them.

"This oppression has been going on for 61 years. It’s not just because of the pandemic, or it’s not just because they ran out of medicine, because they’ve been out of medicine, they’ve been out of resources and food. Because of the corrupt government, the extreme corruption over there where only a few at the top eat and everybody else has to suffer — those days have to come to an end."

Masvidal, who has a career 35-15 record, most recently fought UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but he suffered defeat after he was knocked out in the second round.

Masvidal is calling for the world to rally behind Cuba. He believes it’s everyone’s job to put the word out there about "these corrupt governments."

"Let’s go, spread the messages online, we gotta protest, we gotta get together, get attention," Masvidal concluded. "Maybe the local media channels in America won’t cover this, or in other parts of the world. But I think it’s up to us to put the word out there."