UFC fighter survives Christmas Eve grenade attack in Brazil

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alex Oliveira was injured in a grenade attack in Brazil.

Alex Oliveira was injured in a grenade attack in Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC welterweight fighter Alex Oliveira was hospitalized on Christmas Eve after getting into a bizarre incident while visiting his family in Brazil.

Oliveira, from Tres Rios, went to buy gasoline for his mother’s car when he noticed that family members were involved in an altercation. Once he stopped his car, a grenade was hurled toward him.

The 30-year-old welterweight described the incident in an interview with Brazilian news outlet TV Rio Sul.

“One guy came up and pointed a gun at my nephew’s face, and that’s when people started pushing each other,” he said. “They had machetes, knives, a grenade. They threw a grenade in my direction. Fragments flew to my leg and my foot.”

He was forced to go to the hospital to have grenade fragments removed from his leg and foot. The injuries he suffered appeared to be minor.

He last fought on Dec. 8 at UFC 231, where he lost to Gunnar Nelson via submission and subsequently needed 38 stitches in his head. He has a 19-6 MMA record.

