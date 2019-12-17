UFC fighter says Conor McGregor 'must want to die' after suggesting match: report

UFC fighter Kamaru Usman thinks Conor McGregor “must want to die” after the MMA fighter took to Twitter following Usman’s win over the weekend to suggest a match between the two.

The UFC welterweight champion told TMZ Sports Monday that while he respects McGregor for “what he’s done for this sport,” he doesn’t think it would be “fair” if the two walked into the octagon to face off.

CONOR MCGREGOR ANNOUNCES UFC RETURN FIGHT

"He must want to die,” Usman said in reply to McGregor’s tweet.

In his post following Usman’s win over Colby Covington Saturday night, the Irish fighter mentions the two belts he’s won followed by a third -- Usman’s.

"You saw what Khabib did to him," Usman told TMZ, referencing his loss to UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2018. "Like, oh my god. It wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor is set to return to UFC in January, when he will fight Donald Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.