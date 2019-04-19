UFC fighter says he mistakenly gave blood sample to stranger

UFC featherweight Dan Ige said on Thursday that a case of mistaken identity led him to supply a blood sample to a stranger earlier that morning.

Ige, 27, told ESPN that he initially thought the woman who visited his Las Vegas home at 6 a.m. was from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). But this blood collector wasn't with the agency, which subjects all active UFC athletes to random, year-round drug-testing.

CONOR MCGREGOR, KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV REIGNITE RIVALRY OVER SOCIAL MEDIA

"I was half asleep and just went through with it," Ige told the sports outlet. "She took my blood, and after she was like, 'What's your name?' I told her my name, and she goes, 'Oh, you're not John?' I'm like, 'What the f---? No, I'm not John.'”

The woman left—with Ige’s blood sample—to collect from "John," who lives up the street, according to ESPN.

"The crazy thing was she walked out of my house with my blood. At the time, I wasn't thinking. I was just like, 'You're not here for me, get out of my house.' My main thing now is I want to get my blood back, or get proof that it was destroyed. I don't want my blood just floating out there."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ige, who has won the last three bouts of his 11-2 pro career, told the outlet he had contacted the lab but hasn’t received an update on his blood.

“I don't want to get anyone in trouble, but this is for my peace of mind,” Ige said. “I don't want to have a clone somewhere out there, or end up in a crime scene."