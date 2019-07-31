UFC fighter Colby Covington says Trump's sons will be at his next fight

UFC fighter Colby Covington on Tuesday said that President Trump’s sons will be in the front row when he takes on Robbie Lawler Saturday night.

Covington, while wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap made famous by the president, told TMZ Sports that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were both slated to attend his fight in Newark, New Jersey.

“They're gonna be front row at my fight this weekend when I retire Robbie Lawler,” Covington said. “This is official.”

Covington was the interim welterweight champion for a time and took his belt to the White House to meet with Trump. Covington also offered to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2020.

Covington is ranked No. 2 in the official UFC welterweight rankings. He was stripped of his interim title after he was forced to skip a unification title bout against Tyron Woodley due to nasal surgery.

His fight against Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 will be his first fight this year.