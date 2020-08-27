UFC's Dana White rips calls to defund police in fiery pro-Trump RNC speech

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White criticized calls to defund the police during a fiery speech in support of President Trump at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

White praised the Trump administration for building “the greatest economy in our nation’s history” prior to the coronavirus pandemic. He blasted calls from top Democratic politicians to defund the police in a time of heightened unrest that contributed to what he described as “the lawless destruction that now is occurring in a few of our great cities.”

“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society,” White said. “Police departments and other law enforcement, even some fire departments, have faced opposition from many in this country, but they are always the people who are asked to step up when things are at their worst and put themselves at risk.”

“Come on, America — defunding these vital positions is not the answer,” White added.

In early April, Trump invited White and other executives from the sports and business world to join a task force assessing how to safely reopen the economy. The UFC president commended Trump’s work ethic and willingness to listen to outside perspectives on how to handle the pandemic.

White said Trump recognized the role sports could play in restoring a sense of normalcy to the lives of Americans as they contended with an unprecedented health hazard.

“I personally observed his ability to listen and understand the issues impacting Americans of all backgrounds,” White said. “It was clear – his highest priority was always the health and safety of everyone in our country. Not just Republicans, not just supporters, but every single American.”

The UFC was the first U.S. sports league to return to action in April, holding events without fans in attendance and strict health standards in place.

White said Trump was the only president in recent memory to stick to his campaign promises once in office.

“I have said it before and I’ve said it again — he is one of the loyal human beings I’ve ever met. The man has unstoppable energy,” White said. “No one, and I mean no one, is going to outwork this guy. Most important, he truly loves and believes in our country. He believes in the people of this country.”

A longtime friend and supporter of Trump, White had previously spoken on his behalf at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Their friendship dates back to the early 2000s, when Trump allowed the then-upstart UFC to hold events at the Taj Mahal resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at a time when the sport of mixed martial arts was struggling to gain mainstream acceptance.

Aside from his public appearances in support of Trump, White is also a prominent donor. He contributed $1 million to the America First Action, a super PAC chaired by Linda McMahon, a former member of Trump’s cabinet. In November 2019, Trump and his sons sat ringside at UFC 244 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.