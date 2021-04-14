Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier fight officially set for full capacity days after charity spat

The UFC fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is officially set for July 10, Dana White said Wednesday, just days after McGregor called off the bout over accusations that he stiffed Poirier on a donation to his charity.

White made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the third matchup between the two fighters will take place in front of a full capacity crowd of 20,000 fans.

"I'm so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back," he said. "This summer Las Vegas is back open for business and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 100% capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans."

On Monday, McGregor tweeted out that the fight was off after Poirier accused him of stiffing him on a donation to his charity after their fight in January. The two agreed that whoever won the fight would give some money to the other's charity of their choice.

"A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came," McGregor replied on Twitter. "I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right."

"100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work," Poirier fired back.

"My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known," McGregor replied. "You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting a*s shelling a*s b---h. Little b---h kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re f—ked."

McGregor posted another tweet calling off the fight but on Wednesday he retweeted a promotion for July 10.

He also told ESPN shortly after: "I signed my bout agreement this morning. I’m going to rip this game a new a--hole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!"

July will be the third fight between the two. Poirier knocked out McGregor during their last bout.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.