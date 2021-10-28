Expand / Collapse search
UFC's Bruce Buffer will miss first pay-per-view event in over 24 years after testing positive for COVID-19

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The UFC broadcasting legend will unfortunately miss his first pay-per-view event for the company in over 24 years after he tested positive with COVID-19. UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that Buffer will miss UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Announcer Bruce Buffer looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

White said that Buffer is "relaxing and recovering" over the weekend. Joe Martinez will cover for Buffer at the event.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 07: Bruce Buffer announcing during UFC 265 at Toyota Center on July 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Buffer, who joined UFC in 1996, has appeared at every pay-per-view event since joining the company. He said that he believes he’s been at every event since UFC 13.

"UFC 8 I did prelims. UFC 10 full show and then UFC 13 on non-stop. Covid does affect memory I guess LOL," Buffer said.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 07: UFC Octagon Announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the interim heavyweight title bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Buffer has one of the most recognizable voices in sports. He’s been a part of boxing events and even appeared as an announcer on "Monday Night Football."

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com