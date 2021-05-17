UFC's Beneil Dariush after win calls out Elon Musk over wife's Tesla, CEO responds

Beneil Dariush won his seventh consecutive UFC fight on Saturday night with a unanimous decision over Tony Ferguson and instead of saying why he should get a title fight next he decided to call out one of the richest men in the world – Elon Musk.

The 32-year-old lightweight fighter said in his post-fight interview in the Octagon that his wife ordered a Tesla but hasn’t gotten it yet. He used the moment to put Musk on blast.

"Elon, where’s my wife’s car, bro? I’ve been waiting six months," Dariush said, via MMA Fighting. "I’m having a baby, I need a good car, I’ve got to protect my daughter. Let’s go, Elon. Get me my car!"

According to the MMA blog, Dariush told reporters in the post-fight press conference that he ordered the car in December and was told the car would come in March.

Musk responded Sunday that the car was on its way.

"Coming soon. Sorry for the delay!" the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Dariush hasn’t lost a fight in UFC since March 2018, when he was knocked out by Alexander Hernandez.

However, his decision victory against Thiago Moises in November 2018 started a string of big wins for Dariush. He picked up knockout victories against Drakkar Klose and Scott Holtzman. He had another decision win against Diego Ferreira and two submission victories – against Frank Camacho and Drew Dober.

He was ninth in the UFC lightweight rankings before Saturday’s event. Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler for the vacant title.