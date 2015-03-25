UEFA punishes Dynamo Kyiv

UEFA announced Wednesday that it has punished Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv for two incidents of "racist conduct by their supporters" at the Olympic National Sports Complex, ordering the club to play its next two home matches in European competition behind closed doors.

Dynamo Kyiv supporters are alleged to have behaved in a racist manner during the club's Champions League clash with PSG in November and again in the Europa League against Bordeaux in February.

"FC Dynamo Kyiv have been ordered to play their next two UEFA competition home matches behind closed doors due to racist conduct by supporters," read a statement on UEFA's official website. "The first match behind closed doors applies to the next UEFA club competition match for which the club would qualify, while the sanction for the second match is deferred for a probationary period of three years.

"The Ukrainian club has lodged an appeal against this decision. The date of the UEFA Appeals Body hearing has yet to be decided."