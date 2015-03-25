UConn women remain No. 1 in poll

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Connecticut remained a unanimous choice as the top-ranked women's college basketball team in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Huskies again received all 36 first-place votes and 900 points from a nationwide media panel. UConn had only one game last week, beating UC Davis by 60 points.

The top nine teams are the same with UConn followed by Duke, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Stanford, Louisville, Maryland and Baylor. South Carolina moved up two places to complete the top 10.

The second 10 consists of Colorado, Penn State, LSU, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa State, Purdue, Nebraska and Oklahoma. North Carolina, Georgia and Iowa State all vaulted three spots from 18th through 20th, while Nebraska fell four places to 19th.

Iowa, California, Gonzaga, Texas A&M and Syracuse are the last five teams ranked this week.