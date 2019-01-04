UConn women end 126-game winning streak with 68-57 loss to Baylor

It had to end sometime.

The UConn women’s basketball team ended its 126-game regular season winning streak of more than four years Thursday as the 11-time national champion Huskies suffered a 68-57 loss to the Baylor University Bears in Waco, Texas.

The No. 1 Huskies had not lost a regular season game since an 88-86 overtime loss at Stanford in 2014.

“What is disappointing for me, not that we lost. How long did you think you were going to win every game in the regular season, 10 years?,” said Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma. “So I’m not surprised that we lost, but it was disappointing that we struggled so much on the offensive end.”

For the No. 8 Bears, it was the first time they faced a No. 1 team in 19 seasons under coach Kim Mulkey. The team lost each of the three such meetings, including when UConn visited Waco five years ago.

"Connecticut gets everybody's best shot. They don't lose much, we don't lose much," Mulkey said. "When you can do it year after year after year, taking people's best shots and you have a shot to play each other, it's good for women's basketball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.