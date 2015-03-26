UConn G Boatright's eligibility in question

University of Connecticut men's basketball freshman Ryan Boatright will be held out of competition while the school and the NCAA review his eligibility.

The review is not related to academics, according to a release issued by the school.

Boatright will be allowed to practice and sit on the bench during the defending national champion's games, but he will not be allowed to dress or see action while the joint review takes place.

Connecticut begins its exhibition schedule Wednesday against American International and plays C.W. Post on Sunday for its final tune-up for the season.

The Huskies will then begin their title defense on Friday, November 11 against Columbia.