UConn football has lifeless response to coach trying to fire them up

The UConn Huskies have hit a new low.

After struggling in their own division for years, the Huskies can’t seem to beat those from the lower level either as they fell 38-28 to FCS opponent Holy Cross in UConn’s home-opener at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

The Huskies were also blown out 45-0 by Fresno State last week, but before the loss at home on Saturday afternoon, UConn defensive coordinator Lou Spanos took a fourth-quarter timeout and appeared to try to boost the energy of the team.

Check out the video:

"I would say that I’m disappointed. I thought that we would be able to do a little bit more than what we’re doing. It’s up to me to figure it out," UConn coach Randy Edsall said of his team’s 0-2 start.

UConn was trailing 38-28 with less than five minutes left and a comeback would not have been impossible, but it looked as if the players were ready to call it quits with time still left in regulation.

UConn will face Clemson and UCF later this year, with the Huskies’ next game against Purdue on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.