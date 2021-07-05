UCLA football legend Terry Donahue dies at 77

UCLA football coaching legend Terry Donahue, who was the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and school history, died on Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer, the university announced.

Donahue, 77, also served as the general manager for the San Francisco 49ers from 2001-05.

Donahue finished with an impressive 151-74-8 record as the head coach at UCLA. During his tenure, the Bruins won or shared five league titles. Donahue took over as head coach at 31 years old, after serving as an assistant coach under Pepper Rodgers and Dick Vermeil.

Donahue was the first collegiate coach to earn bowl game victories in seven consecutive seasons, from 1983 to 1989. He coached Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Kenny Easley, and Jonathan Ogden.

"He epitomizes everything you strive to be as a coach and as a human being," current UCLA football coach Chip Kelly said in a statement. "Since the moment I stepped on campus, he’s been an incredible mentor and one of the most authentic, humble and toughest men I’ve ever met. He loved UCLA with all he had, and I can’t express how important his guidance and friendship has been for me."

After retiring, Donahue worked as a broadcaster for CBS, FOX and the NFL Network.

Before becoming the general manager for the 49ers, he served as the team’s director of player personnel in 1999-2000. He turned down a chance to coach the Dallas Cowboys, a move that would have reunited him with Aikman, in 1998.

He is survived by Andrea, his wife of 52 years; daughters Nicole, Michele and Jennifer; and 10 grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.