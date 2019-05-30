Ex-UCLA football coach's brutal practices drove player to attempt suicide, lawsuit claims

A former UCLA Bruins offensive lineman filed a lawsuit against former coach Jim Mora, alleging that brutal football practices drove him to attempt suicide, a report says.

John Lopez claims in his lawsuit he repeatedly suffered concussions over the course of his time with the Bruins and Mora rushed him back into practice, TMZ Sports reported Thursday, citing the lawsuit.

TEXAS SUPERINTENDENT DEFENDS DECISION TO HIRE ART BRILES AS HEAD COACH

Lopez claimed he was admonished for being injured and that players were encouraged to “f—k him up,” according to TMZ Sports. Lopez said he suffered his first concussion in camp in August 2013, a second in August 2014 and a third in December 2015. He said the last one forced him to stop playing.

Lopez said the symptoms from the concussions were so bad that he attempted to kill himself in 2016, according to TMZ Sports. He said he attempted to kill himself by overdosing on a mixture of over-the-counter and prescription medications. He said he told his family about the suicide attempt and they saved his life by getting him medical attention.

The former 305-pound lineman filed a lawsuit against Mora and the NCAA claiming neither party did enough to protect him before he suffered the injuries and afterward, TMZ Sports reported. He is seeking $15 million in damages.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

UCLA and the NCAA have yet to comment on the suit.

Mora was fired in November 2017 after losing its third straight game to USC.