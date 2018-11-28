Injured UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has blood flow restored in leg

University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton will have reconstructive surgery on his right leg after suffering nerve damage following a traumatic knee injury against regional rival South Florida, his family said Tuesday.

"We want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical staff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie’s injuries,” a statement from Mark and Teresa Milton, his parents, read. “His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care.”

Milton took a helmet to the knee during the first half of Friday's game, causing the leg to bend at an awkward angle. The junior was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

No date for the surgery has been scheduled, Milton’s parents said, adding that their son “looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championship Saturday.”

No. 8 UCF beat USF 38-10 to finish the regular season 11-0, extending its winning streak to 23 games.

The Knights have dedicated the remainder of their season to the Hawaii native, who participated in the team’s quarterback meeting Tuesday morning via video conference from his hospital room.

The quarterback has posted messages on Instagram thanking fans, his teammates and other college football players for their support.

The team plans to honor Milton by distributing 40,000 leis to fans at Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against the Memphis Tigers. An Orlando company has donated 40,000 of the flower wreaths for fans to wear.

Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. will take over the starting spot for UCF, the paper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.